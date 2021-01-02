Late last month, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 11 with a Qualcomm’s latest 5nm Snapdragon 888 in China. The company took the lead in bringing the world’s first smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset in the market. The company has also started its first sale of the device in its home market of China. Xiaomi sells 350,000 Mi 11 Units in 5 Just Minutes which undoubtedly is a resounding success.

After the successful launch and sale, the company managed to get CNY 1.5 billion from this sale. It seems like, the people in China have been convinced by the phone’s amazing specs to price ratio. We are hoping Xiaomi launches it in other countries very soon especially in Pakistan.

Let’s have a quick glance at the key specs of the phone. The Mi 11 has a 6.81-inch 1440p 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen that got an A+ rating from DisplayMate. Also, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108 MP main shooter, a 13 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro cam. Moreover, there is a 20 MP selfie shooter embedded in the screen’s punch-hole.

Furthermore, the phone comes in two memory variants – 8/12 GB of RAM. Similarly, there are two storage options as well -128/256GB of storage. Also, the phone features a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. It means the phone will fully be charged in no time. Additionally, the Mi 11 runs Android 11 with the latest MIUI 12.5 on top.

No doubt, the phone has astonishing specs which is the reason for its quick sale. Let’s see when it will hit other markets. But we are hopeful to get it here very soon.

