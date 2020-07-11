Xiaomi Mi Band 5 budgeted powerful fitness band

Excited to get your hands on all new the Xiaomi Mi Band? We’ve been waiting to learn about a worldwide release since it was revealed in China last month, so it seems the date might be arriving slap hit in mid-July.

The company’s officials revealed the date of July 15th for the release of new Xiaomi MI band 5 globally. This band can answer your all following question with its affordability and strong performance.

What are the very strongest trackers in fitness?

How to learn about Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Do you choose a fitness tracker which is cheap?

The invitation does not directly reference the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, but the fact that these dates align seems to make it likely that about this date the fitness band will be released in some parts of Europe.

Xiaomi has previously confirmed that, at some stage in July, the Band 5 would be available “globally.”

It’s still unknown just where else you would be willing to purchase the health tracker. For eg, this doesn’t actually imply that the tracker will be on sale very early in the US or Australia.

Another particular leak previously indicated can give the product a somewhat different name in different parts of the world where it will be launched as the Amazfit Band 5. There is no formal news yet from Xiaomi, but eventually we ‘re going to find out on a given date.