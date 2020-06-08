We have already told you guys that Xiaomi is going to release the Mi Band 5 on June 11. The watch has already appeared in many leaks and renders giving us a hint about its functionality. Moreover, the watch also got some certifications. However now, the Mi Band 5 has appeared in some leaks showing the new features. Also, it will come with some specs which are not available in Mi Band 4. The upcoming Band 5 will have NFC functionality along with the mobile MasterCard and public transport payment solutions.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Images Show Mobile Payment Support

Making it your health partner, the company has brought the stress and breathing management features in it. It will have a stress meter as well as breathing exercises to help you relax. Interestingly, the watch will come with a “Do Not Disturb” mode. The mode lets you silence the alarms for a limited time (e.g. 30, 60 or 120 minutes).

Moreover, the coming Band 5 will have a larger 1.2” display compared to 0.95” of its predecessor. Additionally, the company will pre-load the Avengers watch face due to the partnership with the affiliated companies.

Furthermore, the band will support a digital assistant, Alexa, outside of China. It is the first time, the company has decided to do it. Also, it will have a camera remote control model along with five new exercise modes.

As mentioned above, the band will launch on June 11 and are expected to starts on June 18.