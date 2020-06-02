Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Set To Release this June

The news that covers the imminent reveal of the forthcoming wearable the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, has been turning up on the internet for quite a time. So far we have received a lot of information about the Mi Band 5 ‘s possible specs and functionality. Now, as it turns out, things have started to become kind of real, as the organization recently confirmed the Mi Band 5 launch date in China. Xiaomi will unveil its Mi Band 5 in China on June 11 according to the latest news. Look at what we know so far about the Mi Band 5, and find out just what has for us in store.

The panel with smaller bezels would supposedly expand from 0.95 “to 1.2” (possibly fitting in the same overall form factor). We have seen the Mi Band 5, and it’s a new charger type plug-in.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will also be able to monitor five different mode of exercise-yoga, elliptical machine, rowing machine, indoor cycling and rope jumping.

In addition to the Mi Band 5 specs list, the Mi Band 5 is also said to come with deep-integrated support for Amazon’s Alexa helper. That said, the Chinese version is likely to make use of in-house XiaoAI from the firm.

For now, that’s pretty much all we know about the upcoming Mi Band 5, but in the coming days we ‘re sure to get more details on the same. We will keep you updated on the same, once we do. What’s your take on the forthcoming Mi Band 5? In the comments section below, please let us know.