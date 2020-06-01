Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to Launch on June 11

Xiaomi has been producing all sorts of products, including smartphones, IoT computers, routers, appliances, etc., since becoming an independent company. Soon after some time, the company entered the market of a fitness band, and with its popularity, it kept on launching the new versions of it. Since the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was in rumours for so long, we have finally come to know that its launch is near.

The wait for Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is going to end soon. The company announced on Weibo that the device would launch on June 11, 2020. The company has not specified the pricing or specifications details of the next-generation fitness tracker.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5-Smart Band to Launch Soon

According to the rumours and leaks, we have come to know that the device will include Amazon’s Alexa voice assistance and NFC support. It is also believed that for the very first time, the device will come with camera remote control. The camera remote control will be used as a shutter control for the smartphone. Band 5 will have a larger display than its predecessors. In previous announcements, the company has hinted that the overall design of the charger will also be totally new.

Furthermore, the device will come with a new oxygen saturation sensor and will additionally be able to track five new exercise mode including yoga, elliptical machine, rowing machine, indoor cycling and rope jumping.

Right now, it is not clear when this fitness device will launch in Pakistan. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the price at PKR 5,499 in Pakistan so we can expect that Band 5 will be expensive when released.

Also Read: Redmi Band is Now Official in Highly Affordable Price