Xiaomi is having an event tomorrow to launch Redmi Note 11 Series in China. However, the company is also planning to launch Xiaomi Mi Band 7 tomorrow as well. Just before the day of the launch, we are getting details about the upcoming band. The latest teaser also revealed the design of the Mi Band 7. Let’s discuss the specs of the upcoming device.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pricing Details Reveal Ahead of Launch

First of all, Mi Band 7 will adopt the familiar pill-shaped design of its predecessors. However, it will have a slightly bigger screen than Mi Band 6. It will have a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen. The larger panel will allow for more watch complications on the watch screen which should be easier to read than on past models. It will be interesting to see how the larger screen impacts the overall form factor of the band.

Additionally, the band will come with some other features including heart rate, blood oxygen and exercise data measurements. It will come with built-in apps for weather, music controls and alarms.

The latest leaks have also revealed the pricing details of the band. The NFC variant will cost around $40 in the Chinese market. The price may vary in different markets. There are no words about the GPS-ready version. No doubt, it will cost higher than its NFC version.

The Band is going to launch on May 24. We will get more official information tomorrow. So stay tuned for more updates.

