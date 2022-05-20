Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will launch on May 24

Xiaoimi keeps on giving us surprised when comes to lunching new devices. Yesterday, the Chinese brand revealed that it is going to launch Redmi Note 11 T on May 24,2022. While internet was flooded with this big news, one thing that lost the limelight was another device from the company which was announced the same day. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is launching on the same day when Redmi Note 11 T will launch.

While nothing much about it was shared on internet, but we have found some image and specification details of the device.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 official teasers

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will have a similar pill-shaped that was previously adopted by its predecessor however the Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen which is almost 1.56-inch greater in size than the previous Mi Band 6.

The larger panel of the watch will include more gadgets on the watch screen that will make things easier to read unlike past models which received this issue from the customers. The larger screen makes the overall experience better and impacts the overall factor of the band.

The teaser images of the watch enlightens the presence of NFC however not market will receive it which means its launch is not global. Other than this, other features which made to new band 7 are heart rate, blood oxygen and exercise data measurements as well as the usual mix of built-in apps for weather, music controls and alarms.

