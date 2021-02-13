Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Expected to Come with Under-Display Camera Feature

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun already has revealed that there’s a Mi MIX 4 coming, maybe in a month or so. The highly acclaimed Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is a phone that has been speculated again and again. Eventually, the company announced it will arrive this year and new smartphone data reveal again.

Now the most recent leaks hint at a device with a selfie camera under the screen. “The performance of the selfie camera’s is not that good”, we are still hearing contradictory statements about this. we expect that the device would come in a sleek and minimalistic style.

The new Mi Mix 4 report indicates that the mobile phone has a camera that is identical to the ZTE Axon 20. The Axon 20 was the first smartphone to the concept with a selfie camera under the display, but even though it introduced a new approach of enabling full-screen mobile phones, the efficiency of the camera still not up to the mark.

Yet, this technology introduced into a small number of phone models, the quality of the under-display camera is expected to improve in this model. Xiaomi teased the under-display camera concept last year and the Mi Mix 4 may be the first to introduce officially this concept.

Also, the report indicates that Xiaomi will also be planning to launch a tablet alongside the Mi Mix 4, but this mysterious device is not well identified. In the coming months, we are awaiting more on the two gadgets to appear, but there will probably never be any official news will come soon.

