Everything You Need to Know About Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi has just recently introduced a full packed smartphone Note 10 Lite. The smartphone has come with amazing specs and more interestingly has a very decent price. Now let’s have a look at the key specs of the newly launched smartphone.

The smartphone has come with a 6.47-inch 1080p AMOLED screen. It has the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G chipset. One of the most interesting features is that it has a powerful 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner to keep your data secure.

Now let’s talk about the newly launched phone’s cameras. You will see a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor around the back. The cameras include an 8MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you will see a single 16 MP main camera to capture beautiful selfies.

Moreover, the phone has come with the Android 10 out of the box. It has come in two memory variants. It has 6/8 GB of RAM. Also, it has 64/128GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will be available in three colours – Glacier White, Nebula Purple and Midnight Black. As far as its price is concerned, its starting price is €349 (PKR 62,000). It’s 6/128 GB version will cost around €399 (PKR 71,000). The prices may variate in different regions.