Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition Launched in Affordable Price





Xiaomi released the most economical laptop in its Mi NoteBook 14 lineup — the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition. Intel’s 10th-Gen Core i3 processor powers the new laptop from the company. It features a style identical to the standard Mi NoteBook 14 released earlier this year in July. Here’s what you need to know about the latest budget-friendly laptop from Xiaomi.

Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition Specs

In the Intel i3-101110U Core processor, The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition devices equipped with 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and 256 GB SATA 3 SSD. The previous Mi NoteBook 14, a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 16:9 aspect ratio and slightly larger bezels, is featured on the laptop.

In the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition, Xiaomi has added a built-in camera, which was something we lacked on both previous company’s laptops. As far as I / O is concerned, the laptop is packed with 2 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port, 1 USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1 HDMI port, combined jack with headphone/microphone power jack. For wireless connectivity, the 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition features.

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition keyboard and trackpad remain unchanged and are fitted with the same 46Wh battery and 65W power socket. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home Edition on the tech front, with two preinstalled Xiaomi’s — Mi Blaze unlock and Mi QuickShare.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is now available for purchase from Xiaomi and Amazon.in for an introductory price of 76,000 PKR ($474). For Amazon and Mi.com customers SBI and HD FC card, Xiaomi also provides an extra 10 % discount. The laptop will sell for 96,000 PKR ($609) when the introductory pricing offer ends.

