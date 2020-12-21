Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 to arrive in 2021 with improved technology

Xiaomi is reported to be working on both a new foldable handset and a tablet that may arrive in 2021. A rumored Mi Pad 5 tablet will be a great addition to the mediocre Xiaomi Mi Pad collection.

Mi Pad 4 is the last tablet from this brand that was launched in 2018. The tablet has not even been upgraded to the MIUI 11 user interface, which may in turn be considered as a failure

Xiaomi does not deem this market to be ideal for investment. This is presumably attributed to the fact that not all previous tablets have displayed a high degree of profits. Today, however, all this material has been debunked. The Weibo Social Network, which is very popular in China, has published the first picture of rumored Mi Pad 5.

The company is revamping the tablet computer series. This is expressed not only in the name update, but also in the hardware improvement. Significantly expanded interface philosophy. The upcoming Mi Pad 5 could deliver a latest design and be priced at an enticing yet inexpensive point that both Samsung and Apple seem to have missed late.

Numerous patents have already been unearthed that indicate the firm is working on such a device, with the codename “Cetus” even appearing in connection with a foldable phone.

The image shows that the device is fitted with a display of small frames along the circumference. The front camera is apparent in the photo displayed. A retractable module may be used. The main camera is made up of two sensors and a flash.