Xiaomi is going to launch its Mi Pad 5 tablet series soon. The company claims that these tablets will be a direct competition to the iPad Pros, the Galaxy Tab series, and the Huawei Mate Pad Pro devices. One of the tablets has now been certified at 3C with a dual 4,260 mAh battery, meaning the total charge is 8,520 mAh.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 to Launch with 8,520 mAh Battery

Although the 3C listing does not reveal any other information, the tablet has appeared in a number of leaks. According to the rumors, the series will include two devices – vanilla Mi Pad 5 and a mightier Mi Pad 5 Pro. The Pro variant will have an LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, it will come with in-Cell active pen technology and a WQXGA aspect ratio with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The rumors also revealed that the tablets will come with three cameras, similar to the Mi 11 smartphone.

When it comes to the tablet, the key feature on which everyone focuses is its processor. If the upcoming tablets will have a powerful processor, then it will really be a hit. Let’s see when the company will introduce this tablet. In my guess, it will launch by the end of next month. So stay tuned for more updates.

