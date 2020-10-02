Xiaomi Mi Watch With Long Battery Life, and Fast Charger With GaN Tech Arrived

The Chinese company for the EU market introduced Mi Watch and Mi 65W Quick Charger with GaN Tech. The devices along with the Mi 10 T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T Lite smartphones were introduced. The Mi Watch has an AMOLED display and 117 exercise modes. There is also GPS support and a 16-day battery life announced. On the other hand, the Mi 65W Quick Charger uses semiconductors with gallium nitride that has a higher heat and thermal resistance.

Also Read: OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge and 50W mini SuperVOOC charger

Mi Watch: Specifications & Features

A 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corner Gorilla Glass 3 and450 nits maximum brightness is featured on the Mi Watch. Battery life on a single charge is valid for up to 16 days. Xiaomi claims that in 2 hours the smartwatch will be charged. You get a geomagnetic compass and elevation sensor. It contains 117 workout modes and six sensors to monitor the physical activity.

This smartwatch includes sleep monitoring, pulse rates, blood oxygen, and air pressure sensors. It’s also communication with GPS and Bluetooth. The Mi Watch supports over 100 display faces and comes with some standard smartwatch features, including notification receiving, work as camera remote, music control, and more. It has a water resistance of 5ATM and a weight of just 32 grams.

Mi 65W Fast Charger: Specifications & Features

The Mi 65W quick Charger uses semi-conductors of gallium nitride which is commonly used in aero- and military applications. For improved power consumption, the battery is small and lightweight. It is much more resistant to heat and acid and at the same time more thermally efficient.

The Mi 10 Pro will load up to 50W in just 45 minutes, to have 100% battery. The USB-Type-C interface of the Mi 65W Fast Charger helps you to power the Mi notebooks. It comes with a 5A large current cable. You get overvoltage protection, input overcurrent protection, protection against short-circuits, overheating, and low electromagnetic interference.

Mi Watch, Mi 65W Fast Charger: Price & Availability

The Mi Watch is available in six colors of the strips at €99 (approximately Rs. 19,210) for a one dimension version. Xiaomi has not shared a specific selling date but confirms it will be easily available to the smartwatch. The Mi 65W fast charge is valued at €29 (approximately Rs. 2.500) and can be bought easily. There are no details at this point as to whether and when the smartwatch or the charger is heading to the global market.

You Maybe Interested in: OPPO watch gives 16 hours of battery life in 15 minutes