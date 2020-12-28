Xiaomi had introduced its latest flagship smartphones and a new interface, called MIUI 12.5, in a massive event today. MIUI 12.5 is the follow-up of MIUI 12 and comes with many improvements. It has come up with some safety improvements, optimized applications, and the ability to receive notifications and do some work on connected Windows devices effortlessly.

Xiaomi Announces MIUI 12.5 with Safety Improvements

Check Also: Everything You Need to Know About Redmi 9 Power

Xiaomi said that the name makes the new update sound like a minor thing, but it is actually the next major software solution for the upcoming year. Let’s see what major changes the company has brought in the new update.

First of all, MIUI 12.5 has improved system aesthetics and visual design. Xiaomi also declared itself as the company that brings the least system apps, when compared with Apple, Huawei, Vivo, OPPO and Meizu.

Moreover, MIUI 12.5 uses 20% less memory and 25% less power as compared to the previous interface. Also, the background memory has decreased to an average of 35%. Just like in MIUI 11 and MIUI 12, the new update has also included new dynamic wallpaper. There are also more customizations in sights and sounds – multiple notifications will come in four different tones, inspired by various places around the globe.

Additionally, MIUI 12.5 will now allow users to disallow applications to use their location, private data, access to clipboard and won’t save passwords or other sensitive information.

Initially, the Xiaomi devices in China are eligible for the update but not all. Here is the list of devices that will get the update,