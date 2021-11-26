Xiaomi MIUI 13 New Update will Release in December, Check Compatible Devices
Xiaomi has been progressively distributing the MIUI 12.5 Improved Edition to compatible smartphones worldwide. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said in August that MIUI 13 will be available for eligible devices before the end of 2021.
MIUI 13 is presently under development, and several of Xiaomi’s freshly released high-end devices have gotten beta test versions via stable beta channels. A new report reveals a list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices that are eligible to receive the Android 12-based UI. According to the allegation, the Chinese IT behemoth would distribute the stable version to consumers directly. There are 118 smartphones and gadgets that meet the requirements for the MIUI 13 upgrade to be released in the future.
Xiaomi MIUI 13 Expected to Released On December 16
Devices such as the Poco M3 Pro are not mentioned. Instead, the Poco M2 appears to have temporarily taken its place. There is also no mention of the 11X, 11X Pro, Note 10, or Note 10 Pro.
It is possible that these gadgets are being evaluated for evaluation and eventual formal release at a later date. Xiaomi will use a staged updating scheme similar to what we have seen with the MIUI 12 deployment. It’s encouraging to know that devices like the Poco M2 Pro will now receive their third Android version upgrade since their release.
According to Xiaomi, Xiaomi may release the beta version of MIUI 13 on November 27, while the stable version of MIUI 13 is scheduled to be released on December 16 during a special event. The new MIUI skin, which is based on Android 12, has been billed as a significant boost above MIUI 12.5 and is likely to have significant upgrades and UI tweaks. Many smartphones are also expected to receive MIUI 13 based on Android 11. As of yet, the firm hasn’t released anything about the MIUI 13 feature set. Xiaomi hasn’t said much about it, and few leaks have hinted at the new Android-based skin’s capabilities. MIUI 13 is expected to provide a slew of new wallpapers and icons for eligible smartphones.
List Of Compatible Devices:
Some MIUI 13 eligible devices include:
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10T
- Xiaomi 9 Series
- Xiaomi Mix Alpha
- Xiaomi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro
In the case of Redmi phones, the following devices are expected to receive MIUI 13 soon:
- Redmi K30 Series
- Redmi K40 series
- Redmi Note 11 Series
- Redmi Note 10 Series
- Redmi Note 9 Series
- Redmi 10 Series
- Redmi 9 Series
- Redmi 10X Series
Finally, these are the Poco devices slated to get updated to MIUI 13:
- Poco M2
- Poco M2 Pro
- Poco X2
- Poco X3
- Poco X3 Pro
- Poco F2 Pro
- Poco F3
- Poco C3
Here are some of the devices with MIUI 13 internal stable beta builds:
- Mi Mix 4: V13.0.0.1.SKMCNXM
- Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.3.SKACNXM
- Mi 11: V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM
- Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.3.SKICNXM
- Mi 10S: V13.0.0.3.SKICNXM
- Redmi K40 Pro/ Pro Plus: V13.0.0.3.SKKCNXM
- Redmi K40: V13.0.0.2.SKHCNXM
