Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 Officially Teased Ahead of Mega Launch Event on June 26

Xiaomi has officially teased the launch of its latest foldable phone, the MIX Flip 2. The company is having a launch event scheduled for June 26 at 7:00 PM local time. This event is shaping up to be one of Xiaomi’s biggest yet. The company will launch several new products, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, AI gadgets, and even a new electric vehicle.

At the June 26 event, Xiaomi will not only unveil the MIX Flip 2 but also the Pad 7S Pro, the Redmi K80 Ultra, the Redmi K Pad, and other exciting devices. These include the Xiaomi AI Glasses, Open Earphones Pro, the Mi Band 10, and the Xiaomi Watch S4 (41mm).

Not only this, but Xiaomi will introduce its second electric car and first-ever SUV, YU7. The company will also reveal full pricing details for the YU7 for the very first time at the event.

MIX Flip 2: Premium Foldable with Style and Power

The MIX Flip 2 is Xiaomi’s next flagship foldable smartphone. It features a sleek design with a three-sided micro-curved folding display that ensures a seamless, flat look when opened. The phone is built with a premium frosted metal frame for durability and elegance, and comes in Black, Gold, Purple, and Cyan colour options.

Key Display and Build Features

Main Display: 6.85-inch foldable screen

6.85-inch foldable screen Resolution: “1.5K”

“1.5K” Refresh Rate: 120Hz for smooth scrolling

120Hz for smooth scrolling Cover Display: 4.01-inch external screen for quick tasks

4.01-inch external screen for quick tasks Body: IPX8 water resistance, frosted metal frame

Performance and Charging

The MIX Flip 2 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It comes with a 5,100mAh battery, slightly different from earlier info, and supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Advanced Camera and Features

Xiaomi has worked with Leica to develop the phone’s camera system. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens, promising professional-grade photos in a compact, foldable format.

Additional features:

IR blaster

NFC support

IPX8 water resistance

The MIX Flip 2 also brings an interactive touch to status sharing. A new music-sharing tool and improved sticker options allow users to post dynamic status updates using only text and visual elements — no photos or videos required.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 is a powerful and stylish foldable phone, packed with flagship-level features, a premium build, and Leica camera tech. It will be officially launched at Xiaomi’s mega event on June 26, which promises to be full of exciting surprises—from phones and wearables to electric vehicles and AI gadgets.

Surely we will get more information about the devices. So stay tuned.