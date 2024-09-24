Xiaomi Mix Flip – Global Launch Date, Specs & Price

Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable phone, Mi Mix Flip, is finally going global after its initial launch in China a couple of months ago. The company’s CEO, Lei Jun recently confirmed on X that the Mix Flip will be launched in more regions soon, with the rollout starting in September.

In July, Lei Jun conducted a poll on X, asking fans if the Mix Flip should be rolled out in more regions. In a recent post on X, Jun shared the poll results with 80% of respondents voted yes. He also shared the global launch news in the post.

Specifications:

The Mix Flip is a flagship vertical foldable phone that is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and two AMOLED displays with refresh rates of 120 Hz. The cover screen has a size of 4 inches with WQHD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 3000 nits of peak brightness. Inside, there is a 6.86-inch LTPO AMOLED display with the same brightness as the cover screen and offers a 2k resolution.

For photography lovers, there will be a dual 50 MP camera setup on the back, including a 2X telephoto lens. Both cameras support 8K video recording at 24FPS. Moreover, the phone offers a 4780mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Mix Flip is available for €1,300 or around PKR 400,000. Stay tuned with us to get updates regarding the launch date and price of the phone in different regions globally.

