Xiaomi Mix Flip Goes Official With A Big Cover Screen

Xiaomi made a bold entry into the flip foldable market with its new smartphone, Xiaomi Mix Flip. It’s an all-out first attempt and Xiaomi has showcased impressive features. The highly anticipated Xiaomi flip phone is packed with promising features. Let’s dig into what the phone offers.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specs

The Mix Flip boasts a 4.01-inch All Around Liquid outer display. It matches the size of Motorola Razr+ 2024, the largest in the segment. Moreover, this screen offers a 16:9 area for running full apps and widgets, providing a versatile user experience. Other than that, a massive 4,780mAh battery powers the handset. It is also one of the largest in the category featuring 67W HyperCharge for nearly the fastest charging available. Mix Flip keeps up with the demands of modern smartphone users.

Flipping the much-anticipated handset reveals a stunning 6.86-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an outstanding 3,000 nits peak brightness, offering vibrant and fluid visuals. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the Mix Flip. Additionally, the handset also boasts a 3500mm² vapor chamber for effective cooling, providing smooth performance even during intensive tasks.

Photography fanatics will relish the dual 50MP cameras integrated into the cover screen. The primary camera comes with a 50MP f/1.7 lens with 1.0µm binned pixels and 13.5 stops of dynamic range, capturing detailed and dynamic shots. However, the secondary camera offers a 50MP f/2.0 lens with a 46mm focal length, providing a 2x zoom capability and a floating lens for close focusing at 9cm. The mechanical hinge of the new Xiaomi phone allows users to adjust the cameras between 45° and 135°. It offers flexibility for capturing shots from different angles.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price & Color Options

The color options of the phone include Black, White, Purple, and a special Nylon fiber edition. Moreover, it comes in three configurations: 16GB/1TB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/256GB. The price starts at CNY 5,999 (€760/£640/$820/INR 69,000).

With its amazing specs and features, the Xiaomi Flip phone is set to make a substantial impact in the flip phone market, providing a captivating option for customers looking for a powerful and versatile device. Isn’t it? What do you think?