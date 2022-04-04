Last year, Xiaomi has launched the folding screen handset, MIX Fold. Now, the company is working on its successor. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has appeared in many leaks and renders. The latest reports have revealed that the phone will come with reverse folding technology.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Might be the First Reverse Folding Smartphone

The previous reports have revealed that the upcoming second-generation MIX Fold smartphone will feature an 8.1-inch display with 2K resolution. The inner and the outer display panels on the device will have support for a high refresh rate.

The reports also claimed that Xiaomi will be using new LTPO display panels on this flagship device. The device is most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Moreover, it will have a higher capacity battery and support for fast charging as well as wireless charging.

Furthermore, the phone will come with liquid lenses just like its predecessor. The company is planning to launch the phone in the second quarter of 2022.

Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding reverse folding technology. But we will get more information in the coming days. So stay tuned.

