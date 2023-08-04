Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Mix Fold 3 later this month. It is the company’s latest book-style foldable. The new smartphone will bring notable specifications, including a Leica-tuned quad camera setup and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However now, a new leak has shared how Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 retail box will look along with images showcasing its cover screen.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Images and Retail Box Leaked Online

The image confirms that the phone will have Leica-tuned cameras. Separately, another image reveals the cover screen of the smartphone, which has a slight curvature on the right-hand side and a centred punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

The older Xiaomi foldable devices also have Leica-tuned cameras. However, the Mix Fold 3 becomes the company’s first foldable to come with four rear cameras. Most likely, the smartphone will have a primary Sony IMX800 sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto snapper with 3.2x optical zoom, and a periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

Additionally, the curved cover screen of the foldable will measure 6.56 inches. The AMOLED panel will offer an FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main display on Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will have an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Mix Fold 3 will come with a 4,800mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, as per the 3C certification.

