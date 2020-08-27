Xiaomi new phone patent hints tilting cameras

The Mi10 Ultra could be the smartphone to beat when it comes to lenses, but Xiaomi new phone has come up with another unique and wonderful way to boost camera software for smartphones as we know it. Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi licensed a new smartphone with tilting camera sensors, joining Samsung. The patent picture displays two camera sensors with a minor angle of view.

The two cameras can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, and to increase the camera angle they can rotate (tilt) in conjunction with each other. Beijing Xiaomi Smartphone App filed the service patent ‘Camera Module and Terminal’ with the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) in October of last year.

Xiaomi keeps moving what is feasible inside the traditional mobile form factor. The business previously patented a system with a detachable display, one with a single 108 MP super camera and even one with wired wireless earbuds, to name a few. Today, a Xiaomi patent has been discovered by LetsGoDigital for a system with movable cameras.

Samsung has invented a related camera solution back in December of last year. In June this year, two months after the same, Xiaomi had his patent approved. The patent does, however, include as much as five or six camera sensors and a telephoto lens.

Apparently,in the new phone the effects of movable camera lenses apply even to videography. The lenses could obviously be used to create better optical zoom which would be useful. Xiaomi copyrighted the lenses with a vertical arrangement, too.