The race of megapixels has just slowed down but is not done. Last year, the industry reached the milestone of 200 megapixels thanks to Samsung. But still, there is no company that had landed any smartphone with a 200MP camera. But the latest reports are claiming that Xiaomi would be the first to install a new sensor in its smartphone. Most probably, it will be Xiaomi Note 11 who will get the honour to be the first phone with a 200MP sensor.

Xiaomi Note 11 Could be the First Phone with 200MP Sensor

See Also: Xiaomi’s clamshell flip phone Patent Surfaces with dual camera

Last week, OmniVision presented its 200 megapixel OVB0B sensor. We are not surprised that a short time after its announcement, predictions appeared that a smartphone with this sensor could be the first to be released by Xiaomi. The source recalled that at one time Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro / Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was the first device on the market to offer a 108-megapixel sensor. So there are more chances that the company will do the trick again to impress the record-hungry public. There is already an assumption who may have a 200-megapixel camera. One of the models of the Xiaomi Note 11 series can receive it.

Remember that the OmniVision OVB0B sensor has a 1/1.28 optical format and each pixel is 0.61 m in size. Because of the pixel binning technology, it allows you to snap clear and detailed photographs in the dark with a resolution of 12 megapixels. It’s also the first image sensor that employs the whole image sensor for smooth and quick autofocus.

Check Also: Xiaomi Brings Amazing Discounts on New Year Sale 2022