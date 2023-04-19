Just recently, Xiaomi launched its high-end device, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, in an event. Along with this phone, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro tablets. The new slates come with new chipsets, improved displays and a fresh new design inspired by the Xiaomi 13 series phones.
Both tablets pack 11-inch IPS LCDs with 1800 x 2880 px resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate 16:10 aspect ratio. The Pro model gets a snappier 144Hz refresh rate while the vanilla retains the 120Hz.
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro are Now Official With Improved Displays
Additionally, Pad 6 Pro gets last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, Pad 6 comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both tablets boot MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro brings an 8,600 mAh battery with 67W charging. On the other hand, Pad 6 packs an even larger 8,840 mAh cell but with slower 33W charging.
Pad 6 Pro gets a 50MP main camera on the back and a new 20MP front-facing sensor. While Pad 6 comes with a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. Both tablets come with quad-speaker setups with Dolby Atmos. Xiaomi also announced a new keyboard case and a second-generation smart pen accessory.
Both tablets come in black, blue and champagne gold colours. Xiaomi Pad 6 starts at CNY 1,999 ($291) for the 6/128GB model. The 8/128GB version is CNY 2,099 ($305) while the 8/256GB model is going for CNY 2,399 ($349).
Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro starts at CNY 2,699 ($392 ) for the base 8/256GB trim. It’s also available in 8/256GB (CNY 2,699) and 12/256GB (CNY 2,999) trims. The top-of-line 12/512GB model costs CNY 3,299 ($480).
Both tablets are available for pre-order in China. Actual sales will begin on April 21. There are no words on international pricing and availability.
