Xiaomi Pad 6: Specs, Features & Launch Date

Xiaomi is all set to reveal its latest Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro tablets in China later this month. The two highly anticipated Xiaomi tablets have been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors for weeks. As the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Series is quite imminent so, the Chinese tech giant has started to tease the upcoming duo. The good part of the news is that the latest teasers have recently confirmed their specs, features, and design details. Let’s dig into it.
What We Know About Xiaomi Pad 6 & Pad 6 Pro So Far
The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 launch date is confirmed to be April 18. The duo will arrive as mid-range devices, with the Pro model bragging premium specifications out of the box. According to the latest teasers, the vanilla Pad 6 will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The point worth mentioning here is that this chipset sounds like it’s brand new however, in reality, it is just a rebranded version of Snapdragon 865 seen on last year’s Pad 5 Pro.
The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is tipped to feature last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There’s no doubt that the chipset is quite capable and powers many mid-range devices launched this year. In addition, the company also revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi tablets will get a 144 Hz display together with a 309 PPI and a 2.8K resolution. The duo may get an 11-inch panel however, there’s no official confirmation yet.
Xiaomi proclaims that the upcoming series will brag a massive 8,600mAh dual-cell battery. Guess, what? The battery will last up to 47.9 days on standby when put on the new deep sleep mode. It is quite amazing. isn’t it? For charging the battery, the tablets have the support of 67W fast wired charging. We don’t think that any of the two devices will support wireless charging. Let’s wait and watch what Xiaomi offers more to these upcoming tablets. Stay tuned!
