In a recent development, Xiaomi Pakistan appointed the vastly experienced Shahrukh Rohilla as their new director of sales. Mr. Shahrukh has extensive experience of more than a decade with a tremendous track record in the tech Industry.

Mr. Shahrukh Rohilla is an expert in the following fields:

Business Development

Distribution

Channel Management

Xiaomi Pakistan Appoints Shahrukh Rohilla as the New ‘Director Sales’

A Brief look at Mr. Shahrukh’s Work History:

He began his career with Samsung Pakistan where he played a crucial role in managing Multi Distribution setups and strived hard on channel planning. Mr. Shahrukh was determined to take Samsung to new heights of success in the smartphone segment during 2010-2014.

Afterward, he joined IBM Pakistan as Channel Sales Manager to manage their Server and storage business. At the IBM:

1- Mr. Shahrukh was responsible for Managing Channel Business Partners, Including Tier 1 / Tier 2 Resellers System Integrator’s and Distributor’s for STG (Power and Storage Servers)

2- Achieving Brand Revenue Targets via Business Partners in the given Territory

3- Staying in touch with Regional Channel Leader (MEA Region) for weekly activity updates

4- Developing Training and Skills road-map for Business Partner’s Sales and Technical workforce

5- Managing Monthly and Quarterly Marketing Activities for STG

After IBM he did a job in one of the best distribution companies, Muller & Phipps, as Business Unit Head. He played a great role in M&P Mobility Division by roll renowned global brands such as HTC and Apple during 2015-2017. In 2019, he took Xiaomi on board as its official distributor. Under his leadership, M&P received the best distributor award from Xiaomi for exceptional performance. In 2020, he also added Tecno and made M&P a leading Distribution partner for Tecno as well.

The Road Ahead:

Shahrukh Rohilla will now be solely focused on drafting Xiaomi Pakistan Distribution Sales and Channel strategy while working closely with product marketing teams thus rendering the best quality products at affordable prices, His experience, and deep market knowledge would ultimately assist in boosting Xiaomi’s brand share in the local market.

Xiaomi’s Penetration in the Local Market:

If we look at the recent surveys, we see that the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has been making grounds in the Pakistani market. In terms of smartphone brand share, their size has been increased by 12% in the last two quarters. It is because:

Rendering Innovative and Quality Smartphones:

The main reason behind Xiaomi’s extensive growth is that the company keeps on innovating its devices with cutting-edge technology. The recently launched smartphones like the Mi 11, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series are examples of Xiaomi’s innovation in the smartphone segment.

Xiaomi as a Giant of AIoT products:

The founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun has emphasized the consumer IoT sector since mid-2013. He created a team that consisted of engineers to scout for and invest in IoT device start-ups. In 2019, the IoT and lifestyle product sector rose by 41.7% YoY to reach RMB 62.1 billion and account for nearly 30% of Xiaomi’s total revenue.

As of Q1 2020, Xiaomi had invested in over 300 companies thus covering around 2,000 product SKUs. While in Q4 of 2020. Xiaomi ranked 3rd globally in terms of smartphone shipments. The company has also established one of the world’s best consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platforms, with 324.8 million smart devices connected to it, excluding smartphones and laptops. Currently, the products from Xiaomi are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the globe.

