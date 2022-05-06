Xiaomi Pakistan is Making Eid sweet with Bundle Deals & Discounts

Xiaomi Pakistan with its vision to make technology accessible to everyone, this Eid-Ul-Fitr offers its loyal fans eidi, with amazing bundles and deals that will make you want to upgrade your device! Devices like the flagship Xiaomi 12 are up for grabs at a sweet price of 179,999 PKR and it comes with a bundle deal, get buds 3 and mi smart band 6 absolutely free.

For all the music lovers xiaomi is offering amazing discounts and deals on portable speakers, earbuds and in-ear headphones – you do not want to miss out on these deals because the FOMO will be real.

The eid sale has got all of you covered, head over and avail some sweet deals. Check out their facebook page for more details

https://www.facebook.com/XiaomiPakistan/

