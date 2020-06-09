We are seeing the revolutions in every field of life, thanks to technology. The mobile phone industry is evolving day by day due to innovative ideas. We are getting phones with exceptional specs or technology. The different companies have introduced smartphones with pop-up cameras, foldable phones, improved cameras and specs. Now, Xiaomi is planning to bring the phone with 16GB of RAM opening the ways for faster phones. Although, some companies have already launched such phones. But Xiaomi was not among them.

Xiaomi is Working on a Phone with 16GB of RAM

A leakster Digital Chat Station has teased that the company is working on just such a model. Earlier this year, the rumours claim that the new Mi Mix version will have 16GB. But that could not proved to be true. Then comes the Mi 10 Pro. It also did not come with 16GB of RAM.

Different companies including Xiaomi have introduced the phones with 12GB of RAM. Interestingly some of them are quite affordable too. Bringing the phone with 16GB of RAM will be something fruitful in the mobile phone industry. Xiaomi partnered with rival Micron to source the LPDDR5 chips for the Mi 10 phones. Micron claimed to bring the 16GB phones in the second half of this year.

Anyhow, we may see 16GB of RAM in the coming Xiaomi Mix phone. As the Mi Mix Alpha has not launched yet. Now the question arises here, will the coming 16GB phone will be affordable or not? Xiaomi has also not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we hope to get some information in the coming days.