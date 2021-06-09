It was the ambition of the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi to follow the footsteps of major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Huawei to design its own chips. Keeping that in mind, Xiaomi had rolled out the Surge S1 chip back in 2017 and that is the only SoC designed by the company till now.

Recently, the company rolled out the Surge C1 chip for image signal processing that has been installed in Mi MIX Fold. Many believed that Xiaomi had given up on SoC manufacturing but it’s not the case as the company has plans to regroup and enter the chip manufacturing market again.

Xiaomi Plans to Re-Enter the SoC Manufacturing Market

According to the latest report, the company is hiring some new staff in order to make a new team of experts for the chip production. In addition to that, it has also initiated the process of license negotiations with IP providers.

An expert who researched on the matter said that,

While Xiaomi’s aim is to make chips for mobile phones, the next chip getting launched by the company may not be related to phones as it may start with a peripheral chip.

Back in 2014, the company had established a subsidiary named Beijing Songguo Electronics to enter the chip manufacturing market and after three years of research and development, Xiaomi rolled out its first-ever smartphone chip, the Surge S1. Furthermore, the Founder and CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun, recently told that despite a number of setbacks, the development of chips will continue.

Check out? Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is Coming to Pakistani Market in the Upcoming Week: Source



