Xiaomi POCO F7 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Xiaomi POCO F7 is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s impressive lineup of smartphones. Boasting cutting-edge features and an innovative design, the POCO F7 promises to redefine the smartphone experience. From powerful performance capabilities to a stunning display and advanced camera features, Xiaomi continues its commitment to delivering top-notch technology at an accessible price point. Here’s an approximate amount of PTA tax on the Xiaomi POCO F7 if you want to import it from abroad to Pakistan. This will help you know the approximate price of the Xiaomi POCO F7 to calculate your budget for the smartphone.

PTA Tax on Xiaomi POCO F7

Model PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Xiaomi POCO F7 48,000

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?

The Xiaomi POCO F7 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempt from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.