Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra Leaks: Is It Just a Rebranded Redmi K80 Pro?

The Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra has recently appeared on FCC certification, revealing further details about Xiaomi’s high-end phone. According to the listing, the Poco F7 with model number 24122RKC7G, is set to be launched globally, with configurations including 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 15, with HyperOS 2 as the Android skin. The smartphone also features cutting-edge connectivity features such as 5G, WiFi 7, NFC, and advanced Bluetooth technology.

However, rumors are suggesting that the Poco F7 Ultra may be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi K80 Pro, which hasn’t yet launched in China. If it turns out to be true, the Poco F7 Ultra could share the K80 Pro’s high-end specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50 MP telephoto camera, a 6000mAh battery, and rapid 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It is pertinent to mention here that Poco has a history of rebranding Redmi devices, and this latest flagship appears to continue the trend. The FCC and IMEI listings hint at an imminent global launch, but fans wonder if this is just a renamed Redmi device or something more.

With its impressive features and rebranding whispers, the Poco F7 Ultra is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases in Xiaomi’s lineup.\

