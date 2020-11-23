It seems like all companies are quite active in bringing new smartphones to the market. Xiaomi is now working on Poco M3. Poco M3 is all ready to release on November 24. Now, Xiaomi Poco M3 Key Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch. Poco itself has confirmed the key specs of the handset.

Xiaomi Poco M3 Key Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

First of all, the phone will have a 6.53-inch screen. Moreover, it will come with the Snapdragon 662. It will be the first phone in Xiaomi’s portfolio with that SoC. Also, the phone will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Poco M3 has a different dual range design with a black rectangle at the back, in the top section, full of the camera configuration and company logo. There are three sensors below the camera module, with the flash sitting next to them. The logo is curiously parallel to the other side of the camera module. The majority of the back of the frame is yellow, blue, and black.

Previously, some sources have leaked the Poco M3 promotional poster. The poster shows us the configuration of the phone from the back and the front. The Poco M3 is seen in waterdrop style, at the bottom of the display, with a small chin and flat sides. On the right edge of the screen are the volume rocker and the Power button.

Although, we got the key specs of the phone. But we will get more details about the phone tomorrow. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

