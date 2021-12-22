Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, X3 Pro, & X3 GT Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 12,500(On Passport)

PKR 16,500 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 12,500(On Passport)

PKR 16,500 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 12,500(On Passport)

PKR 16,500 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi’s Poco has been amazing its users by launching some exceptional smartphones in the market. The company has launched the new Xiaomi Poco X3 series recently. The Poco X3 NFC, X3 Pro, & X3 GT come at a reasonable price bracket with some extravagant features. Though you will have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Poco X3 NFC, X3 Pro, & X3 GT /customs duty that is mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Xiaomi Poco X3 series tax / exact customs duty is stated above to help you know the precise cost that you will have to pay for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.