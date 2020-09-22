Earlier this month, Xiaomi has unveiled the Poco X3 NFC in China. Now, the company has unveiled a non-NFC model but with a bigger battery. Le’ts have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the previously launched X3 NFC comes with a 5,160 mAh battery while the X3 gets a 6,000 mAh cell. Moreover, the regular X3 supports 33W fast charging.

Poco X3 is Now Official with 6,000 mAh Battery

Other than these differences, the rest of the specs sheet is same. Let’s recall all the specs. The X3 has come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. It has a 6.67” LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 screen ratio. Interestingly, it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming experience. Moreover, there is a 20 MP f/2.2 selfie camera hidden behind an unobtrusive punch hole in the top centre.

Moving forward, we see a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64 MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor behind the f/1.73” aperture and 6P lens. There is also a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cam with 119-degree FoV. The other two cameras are of 2 MP f/2.4.

Furthermore, Poco X3 runs Android 10 based on MIUI 12. It has three memory options – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Currently, the phone is available in India. But we hope to get the phone soon in Pakistan. Moreover, It comes in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue colours. Pricing details of all the models are as follows;