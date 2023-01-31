Advertisement

Xiaomi Poco X5 & Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Official Renders Surfaced Online

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2023
Xiaomi Poco X5
Advertisement
We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Xiaomi Poco X5 and its variants for many weeks. Recently, a leaker got his hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro. The two upcoming mid-range smartphones are all set to debut soon. The official renders of the handsets have revealed all the design details of the duo. Xiaomi has equipped the duo with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays, and some eye-catching color options.

Expected Specs Of Xiaomi Poco X5 & Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

The official marketing images of the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro got leaked online. Let me tell you that the leaker has not shared any specifications to accompany these renders yet. However, there are some differences between the devices that can be discerned from the official renders that have leaked so far. The point worth mentioning here is that the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro share an obvious lineage, such as their rear camera housings and triple-lens camera set-up.

Advertisement
The highly anticipated POCO X5 has a 48 MP primary camera. It is likely joined by an ultra-wide-angle lens and an auxiliary telephoto or macro camera. In addition to that, POCO X5 has a flat frame and a curved back panel with a gradient finish in either turquoise or grey colorways. There is a possibility that Xiaomi could have other color options planned, however, there had been no information regarding them yet. Furthermore, the leaked renders confirm that the POCO X5 has a centered punch hole for a single front-facing camera. The handset also sports a 5G chipset and a comparatively thick bottom display bezel.

On the contrary, the POCO X5 Pro’s bezels are more uniform as compared to the regular model. The point notable here is that its bottom bezel is thicker than its other three. The handset matches its non-Pro sibling with a single front-facing camera and triple rear-facing camera offering. However, the company has used a 108 MP primary sensor in it just like the global version of the POCO X4 Pro. Reports claim that the POCO X5 Pro will arrive in at least three colorways, including Xiaomi’s signature ‘POCO Yellow’.

Advertisement

The POCO X5 Pro will lack a 3.5 mm jack though. The new renders hint that the POCO X5 Pro is a re-branded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. It was a Chinese-only handset that launched in December 2022 with a 120 Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. So, let’s see will it be a rebranded version or what? Time will tell as its launch is imminent.

The POCO X5 Pro is expected to debut on February 6 in India. However, it is still unclear whether the POCO X5 will join it at next week’s launch event or not. POCO Germany has also confirmed that both smartphones will debut in Europe on the same day. So, let’s wait and watch when Xiaomi plans a global release for both handsets.

Also Read: PTA Informs SHC it has no Power to Remove Online Defamatory Content – PhoneWorld

Advertisement

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>