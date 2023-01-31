Xiaomi Poco X5 & Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Official Renders Surfaced Online

On the contrary, the POCO X5 Pro’s bezels are more uniform as compared to the regular model. The point notable here is that its bottom bezel is thicker than its other three. The handset matches its non-Pro sibling with a single front-facing camera and triple rear-facing camera offering. However, the company has used a 108 MP primary sensor in it just like the global version of the POCO X4 Pro. Reports claim that the POCO X5 Pro will arrive in at least three colorways, including Xiaomi’s signature ‘POCO Yellow’.

The POCO X5 Pro will lack a 3.5 mm jack though. The new renders hint that the POCO X5 Pro is a re-branded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. It was a Chinese-only handset that launched in December 2022 with a 120 Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. So, let’s see will it be a rebranded version or what? Time will tell as its launch is imminent.

The POCO X5 Pro is expected to debut on February 6 in India. However, it is still unclear whether the POCO X5 will join it at next week’s launch event or not. POCO Germany has also confirmed that both smartphones will debut in Europe on the same day. So, let’s wait and watch when Xiaomi plans a global release for both handsets.

