Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable device is just about to release and the company claims that its Mix Fold 3 is without shortcomings. In August last year, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Mi Mix Fold 2 to steal the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s thunder. Xiaomi’s foldable was impressive and trumped Samsung’s offering in many areas. However, the phone was not available in many markets. Now, a year later, Xiaomi is set to raise the foldable bar again with the Mix Fold 3. The company claims will define “a new standard for a foldable display.”

Xiaomi Promises its Mix Fold 3 is Without Shortcomings

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun teased the Mix Fold 3 launch on Twitter and Weibo. He claimed a foldable should be more than just slim and lightweight and have no shortcomings. The accompanying image in Lei’s tweet confirms the Mix Fold 3 will carry the Leica branding and house quad rear cameras.

Lei Jun also posted some official Mix Fold 3 press images, revealing the design in all its glory. Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable seems to pack bigger and wider cover and folding screens as compared to Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Additionally, the Mix Fold 3 will have a dual-aperture shooter at the rear, similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Foldable smartphones lag behind traditional phones in the imaging department. This is likely due to space and weight constraints. But the latest renders show that the company might have managed to fit an impressive camera array on its next foldable.

The Mix Fold 3 launch event will take place on August 14th at 19:00 hours (GMT +8). As of now, it is unclear if the phone will debut outside of China.

