Xiaomi Redmi 17 4G Retail Listing Reveals Specs and Huge Battery; Expected Price & Release Timeline in Pakistan

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 17 4G has surfaced on a European retailer’s website, revealing its specifications, storage options and pricing ahead of an official announcement. While the listing does not confirm the smartphone’s launch, it strongly suggests that the device is nearing its global debut.

One of the biggest highlights is the reported 7,500mAh battery, which would make the Redmi 17 4G one of the largest-battery smartphones in its segment. The battery capacity is particularly notable because European smartphones often feature smaller batteries due to regional regulations. If the listing proves accurate, Xiaomi has managed to retain the full battery capacity for the European model.

The listing also reveals that the Redmi 17 4G will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor and support 45W fast charging. The handset is expected to feature a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while security will be handled through a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the phone is tipped to include a 50MP primary rear camera accompanied by an auxiliary sensor and a notification ring light, while an 8MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

In terms of memory, Xiaomi is expected to offer the Redmi 17 4G in 4GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The European retailer has listed the base variant at €210, equivalent to roughly PKR 67,000 based on current exchange rates. However, European smartphone prices are generally higher than those in Asian markets because they include additional taxes and regional costs.

Expected Price & Release Timeline in Pakistan

Although Xiaomi has yet to officially unveil the Redmi 17 4G, retail listings of this nature usually appear shortly before a product’s commercial launch. Based on Xiaomi’s previous rollout strategy for Redmi smartphones, the device is expected to reach Pakistan within one to three months after its international debut.

Considering the European pricing and Xiaomi’s existing budget smartphone lineup in Pakistan, the Redmi 17 4G is expected to retail between PKR 54,999 and PKR 59,999, depending on the storage variant and local taxes. The higher-capacity 256GB model is likely to be available at a slightly higher price.

If Xiaomi follows its usual launch schedule, the Redmi 17 4G could make its way to Pakistan between October and December 2026. However, the company has not confirmed any official launch plans, and the expected pricing and release timeline remain speculative until Xiaomi makes a formal announcement.

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