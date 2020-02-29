Xiaomi Redmi 8A is Now Available in Pakistan in Just Rs. 15,999

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Feb 29, 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pakistan

Xiaomi has proudly announce another exciting Model in Pakistan. Xiaomi Redmi 8A packs some of the amazing features that one can wish for. The best part of the phone is that it is quite affordable. Xiaomi Redmi 8A is Now Available in Pakistan in Just Rs. 15,999. All those people who can’t afford the expensive models, surely get this phone. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is Now Available in Pakistan in Just Rs. 15,999

One of the best features of this phone is that it has a massive battery of 5000 mAh. Because of this feature, the company has called this smartphone “Battery ka Badshah”. Other promsing specs are AI face unlock, Snapdragon 439 processor and a 6.22″ HD display with a dot noth to house a 8MP front camera.

Other Key specs are:

  • 6.22″ HD+ Dot Notch Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aura Wave Grip Design
  • 12 MP AI Sony IMX363 Main Camera & 8 MP Selfie Camera.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • 2GB RAM with 32GB Extendable Memory
  • Massive 5000 mAh Battery with (18W Type C Fast Charging)
  • AI Face unlock
  • Wireless FM Radio
  • Available Colours: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pakistan

Patron:

  • With One Year of Official warranty Smart-link technologies & Tech-Sirat (m&p)

