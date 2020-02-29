Xiaomi has proudly announce another exciting Model in Pakistan. Xiaomi Redmi 8A packs some of the amazing features that one can wish for. The best part of the phone is that it is quite affordable. Xiaomi Redmi 8A is Now Available in Pakistan in Just Rs. 15,999. All those people who can’t afford the expensive models, surely get this phone. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

One of the best features of this phone is that it has a massive battery of 5000 mAh. Because of this feature, the company has called this smartphone “Battery ka Badshah”. Other promsing specs are AI face unlock, Snapdragon 439 processor and a 6.22″ HD display with a dot noth to house a 8MP front camera.

Other Key specs are:

6.22″ HD+ Dot Notch Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aura Wave Grip Design

12 MP AI Sony IMX363 Main Camera & 8 MP Selfie Camera.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

2GB RAM with 32GB Extendable Memory

Massive 5000 mAh Battery with (18W Type C Fast Charging)

AI Face unlock

Wireless FM Radio

Available Colours: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red

