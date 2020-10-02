Xiaomi Redmi 9: A budget phone is no more a nightmare

In the past few months, there has been a rapid explosion of budget phone launches; one of them is the Redmi 9 from Xiaomi.

We are most certainly down at the budget end of Xiaomi ‘s smartphone offerings with the Xiaomi Redmi 9, and like any handset at this point, it’s all about how much you spend (or rather save) everything else should be measured against that amount.

Keep in mind that the purchasing of an inexpensive phone is not the nightmare it once was. Smartphone technology has now advanced to the point that even the cheapest handsets will do a job with efficiency and functionality that would please most consumers.

With a 720×1600-pixel resolution, the Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch IPS HD+ display. I found that the viewing angles and colours were pretty good, probably better than the Realme C12 and C15, which I checked recently. The luminosity was also appropriate, although it may have been a little better. There’s no high refresh rate or some other frills, being a budget phone. On the end, there is a dewdrop notch, and all over, distinctly thick bezels.

A 10W battery, data cable, SIM discharge unit, and user guide accompany the Redmi 9. You get a good old 3.5 mm headphone jack as well as a single speaker and data and charging is via USB-C. The Corning Gorilla Glass used to cover the screen is worth noting.

The price range for 3G RAM and 32GB ROM is for Rs.21,499 PKR. On the other hand for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is for 27,499 PKR.