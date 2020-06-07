Xiaomi is going to launch Redmi 9 on June 25. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, Redmi 9 has appeared on an online retailer site revealing the specs, design and pricing. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specs and Pricing Revealed

The e-commerce website has revealed that the phone will come with an Helio G80 SoC. Also, it will come in two memory variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. If the users want to expand the storage, they can use a microSD card for storage expansion.

Moreover, the phone will have a 6.53″ FullHD+ display. It has a notch on the top to house the 8MP selfie camera. At the back, we will see a textured finish and a quad-camera setup. The setup includes a 13MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Furthermore, the phone will be available in three colours – Green, Gray and Purple. Additionally, the phone will have a powerful 5,020 mAh battery which will charge through a USB-C port at up to 18W.

Other specs of the Redmi 9 include AI Face Unlock, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, IR Blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual SIM support.

Here are the pricing details of both the versions.

The 3GB/32GB version will cost around $140/€125

The 4GB/64GB will be available at $150/€135.

Surprisingly, the company has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get more authentic information about the coming model very soon.

Source: Lazada