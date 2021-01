Global technology leader, Xiaomi, today announced Redmi 9T, the new king of entry-level in Pakistan. Redmi 9T was designed to deliver the exceptional performance and multi-day battery life that users crave without compromising on photography capabilities and overall design.

Xiaomi Introduces Latest Entry-Level King: Redmi 9T in Pakistan

Develop cinematic photos, spend less time editing

Redmi 9T is a photography powerhouse with its 48MP AI quad rear-camera. The device’s 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera accommodates large group photos and wide landscape shots without cropping, while its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor enable stunning close-up shots with professional-level bokeh. Redmi 9T is also equipped with a new movie frame feature that gives photos a more cinematic look and feels without editing. It also sports a new time-lapse feature which offers various speed and duration values for shooting so users can capture creative time-lapse photos without tapping a DSLR or other professional camera.

Performance shines through with powerful chipset and a high-capacity battery

Despite its lightweight design, Redmi 9T packs a punch with its 6,000mAh (typ) battery and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset. Combined with its 11nm energy-efficient processor, Redmi 9T delivers higher performance with less heat production and lower power consumption than previous generations. Moreover, MIUI battery saving mode and reverse wired charging capabilities help maximize all-day, and even multi-day usage. Redmi 9T comes with 18W fast charging and an in-box 22.5W charger.

Durability and comfort join forces for a superior entry-level smartphone experience

Redmi 9T features a modern and minimalistic design with its rounded corners and an anti-fingerprint textured back. Its 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 offers a crisp and clear viewing experience and strong protection against cracks and scratches.

Redmi 9T also comes with Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications for a more enjoyable viewing experience. The device is available in two colour variants: Carbon Gray and Twilight Blue.

More to love with expandable storage

Complete with Dual SIM and microSD expandable storage, Redmi 9T offers expandable storage of up to 512GB so users can keep their favourite apps, games, photos and videos all on one device. Infrared blaster support would come in handy on your Redmi 9T.

Redmi 9T will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB at 25,999 and 28,999 respectively. Redmi 9T is exclusively available at Mistore.pk and Mi Exclusive Stores.