Xiaomi has just introduecd a new smartphone, Redmi A7 Pro, at an affordable price. The phone comes with basic features at low cost. The device is currently available in select markets like Italy and Indonesia. Despite its low price, it offers a few standout features that may appeal to everyday users who want a simple and reliable phone.

One of the most noticeable features of the Redmi A7 Pro is its large 6.9-inch display. This LCD screen provides plenty of space for watching videos, browsing social media, and reading content. However, the resolution is limited to 720 x 1600 pixels, which means the display may not look as sharp as higher-end smartphones. Still, for basic use, the screen is bright enough and can even be used with wet fingers, which adds convenience in daily situations.

Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is Now Official at an Affordable Price

The phone comes with the Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is an older processor built on a 12nm process. While it is not suitable for heavy gaming or demanding tasks, it can handle everyday activities like calling, messaging, and light app usage. The device comes with 4GB of RAM, which may feel limited for full Android usage, especially when running multiple apps at once. However, it runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3, offering a more complete smartphone experience compared to lighter versions like Android Go.

In terms of storage, users can choose between 64GB and 128GB options. There is also a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand storage easily and at a low cost. This is a useful feature, especially for those who store a lot of photos, videos, or apps on their devices.

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the Redmi A7 Pro. It comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which can last up to two and a half days with regular use. According to official claims, it can provide up to 35 hours of video playback or 77 hours of music playback on a single charge. The phone supports 15W charging, which is standard for devices in this price range.

The Redmi A7 Pro also includes some features that are becoming rare in modern smartphones. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking. These additions make the phone more practical for users who prefer traditional features.

When it comes to cameras, the phone keeps things simple. It has a 13MP main camera on the back and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Both cameras support 1080p video recording, but overall, the camera performance is basic and not a major highlight of the device.

In Itlay, it costs €130 for a 4/64GB unit and €150 for the 128GB upgrade. However, its price and availability in Pakistan is not clear yet. Hopefully, we will get it here in the coming week.

Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro is a budget-friendly smartphone that focuses on essential features. While it may not offer high-end performance or advanced camera capabilities, it provides good battery life, a large display, and practical features at an affordable price. It is a suitable choice for users who need a simple phone for everyday use.