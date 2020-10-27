



Right on time, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi K30S. The phone has come with a 64 MP main camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset by Qualcomm, and up to 144 Hz refresh rate for the 6.67” screen. All these specs look familiar because it is a rebranded Mi 10T. However, there are some differences as well.

Xiaomi Redmi K30S is Now Official with SD865

Check Also: Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charger

The main difference between the Redmi K30S and Mi 10T is the memory combinations. The phone comes with 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB or 256 GB storage. The front panel comes with an LCD. Also, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. At the front, the phone has a 20 MP selfie camera. The phone has a 20:9 tall ratio, and Full HD+ resolution. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the front and the back.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup including a 64 MP camera 13 MP ultra-wide-angle cam and 5 MP macro shooter. Moreover, there is also 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The other key specs include – Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G (both SA and NSA), and a USB-C port.

Additionally, the phone is available in Black or Silver colours. The phone costs $390 and $415 for 8/128GB and 8/256GB options.

Recommended: 7 Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)