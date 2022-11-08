Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi K60 flagship series is about to launch in the coming weeks. Although the company has not revealed any official launch date for the series. But the intensity of recent leaks suggests that the phone will launch very soon. The phone has also appeared on different certification sites as well. Now, Redmi K60 has appeared on the Chinese 3C certification. The listing has revealed that the vanilla Redmi K60 will support 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 confirmed to Support 67W Fast Charging

According to the previous reports, the phone will offer a 5,500 mAh battery and 30W wireless charging. However, the 3C certification has confirmed that it will come with 67W charging. This is not a surprise because the last year’s Redmi K50 had the same charging speed, but it confirms there won’t be an upgrade in that department either.

The previous rumours have further revealed that the upcoming phone will use Dimensity 8200 chipset. It is worth mentioning here that MediaTek has yet to announce the Dimensity 8200 SoC. The chipset will follow the footprint of its predecessor chipset, 8100.

Anyhow, the upcoming phone will most likely have a QHD+ screen. It will have a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone will have a 48MP camera with OIS but we have no info on which sensor it’s going to be.

