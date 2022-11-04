The Redmi K60 series is already in its design verification stage. So we have started getting the details about the upcoming series. However now, some latest leaks have revealed crucial detail about the vanilla smartphone in the lineup. According to the leaks, Xiaomi Redmi K60 will use the Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 to Launch with new Dimensity 8200

It is worth mentioning here that MediaTek has yet to announce the Dimensity 8200 SoC. Not only this, but vivo iOQO Neo7 SE will run on the chip that is allegedly coming with a 3.1 GHz Cortex-X2 CPU core – matching the current flagship Dimensity 8200 chip.

This is the second time we hear details about the new Mediatek chipset. Anyhow, the Dimensity 8200 will follow the footprint of its predecessor, the Dimensity 8100.

Anyhow, the upcoming phone will most likely have a QHD+ screen. It will have a massive 5,500 mAh battery that supports 30W wireless and 67W wired charging. Additionally, the phone will have a 48MP camera with OIS but we have no info on which sensor it’s going to be.

There are some chances that Redmi could adopt Apple’s unique UI. Because the Redmi boss asked his followers on Weibo whether they would want a Dynamic Island type of solution. There are no more details about the upcoming series. But we will definitely get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

