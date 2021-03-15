Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Full Review – An Elegant Mid-ranger

Xiaomi Redmi devices are known for their elegant designs along with excellent specifications and are available at affordable prices. Redmi Note Series falls into the same line. It has been amusing the users since long now. Redmi has been rendering quality mid-range note series due to which it has made grip in the local market. Recently, the company has launched the new Redmi Note 10 and Note pro. This article will be comprised of the full review of Redmi Note 10. I hope you will find it interesting as it will let you know if Note 10 is worth buying or not.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Full Review

Let’s start with the design.

Design:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a prolific and beautiful design. It is a curvy smartphone with good finishing. On the first impression, you may feel the back of the phone as glassy, however in reality, its has plastic back with glossy finishing. Moreover, it gives a good feeling while you hold it in your hand. On the back side, there is a quad camera along with an LED flash and Redmi logo at the bottom. There is an audio jack, charging port, and a speaker at the downside edge of the phone. As there are dual speakers in the phone, so you will find another speaker on the top edge of the phone. Furthermore, there is a power button with finger print sensor and volume keys at the right edge of the phone while SIM slots are located on the left edge of the phone. Overall, the phone has an attractive design.

Display:

Xiaomi has shocked the users around the globe with the display it provided in the Redmi note 10. It is the first instance that a company has rendered super AMOLED display in this price range. The size of the screen is 6.43 inches with a 83.5% screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the resolution of the display is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is provided for the protection purpose.

Rear Camera:

Redmi Note 10 comes with a quad-rear camera with a resolution of 48 MP (main camera) + 8 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (Macro) +2 MP (depth). The The camera comes with a bright LED flash. The other features of the camera include HDR and panorama. The most captivating aspect of the camera is that users can record a 4K videos @30fps.

Front Camera:

There is a punch hole selfie camera located at the center of the display of Redmi Note 10. The resolution of the camera is 13 MP. It allows users to record videos in [email protected]. Overall, the front camera has a good result, so you can take unlimited selfies and enjoy the fun.

Performance and Operating System:

If we talk about the performance, Xiaomi has rendered a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset which is made using an 11nm fabrication process, and utilizes the Cortex A75 and A55 cores at 2.2GHz and 2GHz respectively. Furthermore, you also get the new Adreno 612 GPU which boasts of an 800MHz clock speed. The device is powered by the latest Android 11 with MIU 12. And interestingly, there are very less pre-installed apps which is a plus point as well. These specs show that the device will be well calibrated from managing anything from multi-tasking to running numerous apps side-by-side or shifting through multiple Chrome tabs.

Price:

In the Pakistani market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is available in PKR 31,999 (128GB 4GB RAM).

Memory:

The Redmi Note 10 is available in different variants in terms of memory space. The variant which I am reviewing has 4 GB of RAM along with a 128 GB of internal storage. There is a dedicated slot for micro SD if someone wishes to extend the memory of their devices.

Sensors:

There are multiple sensors provided in the Redmi Note 10. For security purposes, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The other sensors installed in the phone include accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and a compass.

Connectivity Options:

All connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Infrared, Radio, and USB are provided in the Redmi Note 10.

Battery:

Though, Redmi Note 10 is a lightweight phone, still you will find a powerful 5000 mAh battery. In addition to that, the phone also supports fast charging with the USB Type C port. There is a 33W charger which comes along with this phone. According to an advertisement, the phone gets fully charged in less than 75 minutes which is a wonderful thing.

Colors:

The Redmi Note 10 is available in Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), Frost White (Pebble White), and Aqua Green (Lake Green).

Final Words:

After the detailed review, you must be thinking that Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will dominate the local market of Pakistan in the near future. As the phone has got some extra-ordinary specifications under its belt. You wont find any smartphone at this price range with Super AMOLED screen and other such specification that Note 10 is offering. If you find our review informative or have any queries regarding then do share with us in the comment section!

Check out? Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in Pakistan, Starting at PKR 31,999