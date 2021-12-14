Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Soon Will Be Available In Worldwide Markets

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone in China last month. This device is powered on a MediaTek Helio G88 CPU, however, the business plans to provide a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset in the worldwide model. All devices in the Redmi Note 11 series that have been released in China include MediaTek chipsets. This device is a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. Continue reading to learn more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G soon will be available In worldwide markets, it is one of the company’s most recent range of low-cost smartphones. It is about to make its worldwide premiere. The worldwide Redmi Note 11 4G, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm processor, as opposed to the Chinese variant. According to the Pixel, a Vietnamese magazine, the smartphone is powered on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. It’s a new low-cost chip created using a 6nm process node. The Snapdragon 680 is significantly more power-efficient than the 12nm Helio G88 found inside the Chinese Redmi Note 11 4G.

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G:

Design:

For the worldwide Redmi Note 11 series, Xiaomi is reverting to the previous design concept. The Chinese variants have a fashionable, flat-edge design, but the worldwide Note 11 series has a conventional, chamfered look.

Display:

Smartphone has a 6.5″ IPS LCD with a 1080P resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It’s a snappy screen, however, the contrast ratio of 1500:1 is on the low side. There has been no announcement about a 4G version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Battery:

Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The Note 11 4G requires 18W to charge. In addition, the phone can reverse-charge other gadgets at a rate of 9W.

Storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G has 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Operating System:

This smartphone is driven by the Android11 operating system and MIUI User Interface.

Connections

A 3.5mm audio jack, a side fingerprint reader and a dedicated slot for storage expansion are all featured in the design. Furthermore, dual speakers produce stereo sound. The Redmi Note 11 4G is available in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Camera

The camera system employs 50MP f/1.8 wide lenses, 8MP 120 ultra-wide-angle lenses, and 2MP macro lenses. Behind the front camera is an 8MP sensor. this smartphone from Xiaomi 11 series costs $199 about Rs. 35,422.

