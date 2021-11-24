Redmi is preparing for the global debut of its Note 11 phone series, and it appears that the company has made some progress in the field. According to the latest news, the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones have begun internal testing and will be available globally soon.

Xiaomi debuted the much-anticipated Redmi Note 11 series in China last month. The new Redmi Note 11 series consists of three models: the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Following their debut in China, these devices were noticed on several certification platforms, indicating the advent of the Redmi Note 11 series in other areas of the world. Global variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have begun internal testing in Europe.

After Being, Certified Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series is All Set for its Worldwide Launch

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ variants may make their public appearance in Europe. According to sources, the Note 11 Pro and Pro+ have begun obtaining product approvals from European authorities. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ have the model numbers “21091116I” and “21091116UI,” respectively. The foreign models of Xiaomi’s phones frequently deviate from the original Chinese editions. However, based on these model names, the global and local Note series are identical.

The entry-level Redmi Note 11 5G is already available outside of China under the POCO brand and is supposed to join the Xiaomi pricing catalog soon. It’s known as the POCO M4 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are also expected to be renamed.

They’re high-end phones with glass bodies, high-performance Dimensity CPUs, and incredibly brilliant, flagship-grade AMOLED panels. The Note 11 Pro+ has ultra-powerful 120W charging, which is quick enough to provide a full charge in under 20 minutes. In addition, both Note 11 Pros come with high-quality JBL certified twin speakers.

