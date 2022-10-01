As promised, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 11R as the latest addition to its ever-growing Note 11 series. You won’t be surprised to know that it is just a rebranded global Poco M4 5G with up to 8GB RAM and higher base storage. The Poco M4 5G comes in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB memory options, whereas the Redmi Note 11R comes in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations. The smartphone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R unveiled: Is it a Rebranded Poco M4 5G?

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11R uses the Dimensity 700 SoC and runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. The phone has a 6.58″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The phone has a dual camera setup. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth unit, with the flash placed between the camera modules. You can also notice that the Poco branding is now replaced with the Redmi branding.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 11R comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports 5G networks. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 18W. The Redmi Note 11R is available in grey, black, and blue colours. The phone is already available for purchase in China through Xiaomi’s official Chinese website. Here are the pricing details of all models

4GB/128GB model is priced at CNY1,099 ($154/€157)

6GB/128GB variant costs CNY1,199 ($168/€171)

8GB/128GB version will cost CNY1,399 ($196/€200)

