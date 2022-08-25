Just recently, Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 11 series in Pakistan. Now it seems like the series is soon going to have one more sibling- Note 11SE. Xiaomi actually launched Note 11SE in China in May. That model came with the Dimensity 700 SoC, a 90Hz LCD, and a 48MP primary camera. However now, Xiaomi announced a new Redmi Note 11SE in India with a different design and specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SE to Launch with Different Specs and Design

The new Redmi Note 11SE is powered by the Helio G95 chip and three memory configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The phone has a 6.43″ FullHD+ 60Hz AMOLED screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Additionally, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. Here you will get a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units. Whereas, it has a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The rest of the specs include a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IR blaster. The smartphone is IP53 rated and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio certification. It also has an NFC chip onboard.

The fun fact here is that the phone’s specs match with a year-old Redmi Note 10S. So it is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10S. Anyway, the phone will be available in four colour options – Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Bifrost Blue.

The pricing and availability in Pakistan are not known yet. But we will get more information about it very soon. So stay tuned.

