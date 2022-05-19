Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Officially Confirmed

Xiaomi Smartphone company has confirmed the launch of its most anticipated smartphone i.e. Redmi Note 11T Pro series. The Redmi Note 11T series will have two variant; the Redmi Note 11T pro and Note 11T Pro+ smartphones.

There is not a lot of information shared about the 11T Pro series, but on the two certification sites two Redmi devices have been spotted. Redmi device with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC have been approved at the TENNA certification site. The same model numbers have also been spotted at the 3C certification site. Now an assumption is made that the model number 22041216C is for the Redmi Note 11T Pro and 22041216UC is for the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ device.

The company has shared a teaser poster of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Series. The poster reveal the rear camera section and color options of the device.

The design of both the Note 11T Pro Series variants will be same. The display size of both devices will be 6.67-inch FHD+ with 144 Hz refresh rate. Both will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset with Android 12 OS and MIUI 13. Being the Pro models the RAM size is speculated to be 12GB and the internal storage to be 512 GB. The battery capacity is expected to be 5,000 mAh with a 120W charging tech support.

In the camera section, according to the teasers both the device are expected to be camera module that give the device a bulge at rear side. The camera module is a triple lens module with an LED Flash. The color options are blue and silver.

The Note 11T Pro series will be launched on the 24th May at 7 PM in China (4 PM Pakistan Standard Time). The company has also allowed for pre-registration of the devices on their official website.

